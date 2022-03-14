OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) – Over the weekend, thousands of cyclists and spectators flocked to Windrock Bike Park for the Tennessee National Downhill Series competition.

Marking the seventh year of the annual bike festival, the Tennessee National includes races in downhill, freestyle, enduro and competitions for kids. Throughout the years, racers have come from all across the country and the world, bringing an economic boost to Anderson County.

To learn more about this competition, you can head to the Tennessee National website for more information.