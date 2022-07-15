CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – Running around a popular and booming city can work up an appetite.

Chattanooga, TN offers so many varieties for you and the whole family. From brunch, to dinner, to a late-night cocktail, we have got you covered.

Most important meal of the day–breakfast. Head over to Milk & Honey for the best to start your day off. This place makes the perfect brunch spots to find everything from eggs, to bagels, to salads, and sandwiches. If you are not ready to fill up just yet, try out on of their 39 drink options all made in-house.

If you are looking for somewhere to not only enjoy your food but also your surroundings, Lupi’s Pizza is ready to serve you a slice or two. With vibrant and unique décor, there will always be something that meets not only the stomach but the eye. Go back in time with retro posters and vintage video games. Lupi’s is taking the old and merging it with the new.

Wash your pizza down with some refreshing ice-cream from Clumpies. They have been handcrafting for the Chattanooga area since 1999. With four locations in the area, you will never be too far away from a delicious ice-cream cone.

Not only can you eat in Chattanooga but you can take some snacks home as souvenirs. The popular Moon Pie founded in 1919 in a Chattanooga bakery has put this city on the map. The Moon Pie General Store allows you to shop, eat, and create as many Moon Pie’s as you can handle. From Moon Pie themed apparel accessories, gifts, and even home decor, you will be able to carry a piece of Chattanooga with you wherever you go. You even can build your own sweet snack with a custom Moon Pie Box.

Head over to Visit Chattanooga’s website now and create your own Summer PLAYlist of fun things to do and better yet, eat.