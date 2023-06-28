GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Spend the most patriotic day in America with an exclusive view.

Gatlinburg’s 4th of July Midnight Parade is marked as the first parade in the country to ring in the holiday. The parade will begin on Tuesday, July 4 at 12:01 p.m. and will run down the East Parkway.

Ole Red Gatlinburg is gearing up to bring you the best view and great fun ahead of the parade. The restaurant and music venue will begin festivities on Monday, July 3 at 9:00 p.m. Enjoy a full buffet of top appetizers and desserts, as well as top live music featuring top-rising artists in country music. Tickets are online.

The venue makes a great place to view the parade with their outdoor patio perfect for all occasions.

The restaurant will also be offering their popular Ole Red, White & Blue drink specials. Their Americana shot is a perfect combination of Ole Smoky White Lightin’, peach schnapps, cranberry, and pineapple. Guests will also be able to take home their custom shot glasses.

The hotspot, created by country music star, Blake Shelton, brings fun, great food, and live entertainment to you every day. Visit their website for their concert line-up and more information.