MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Giddy on up and find your best western looks at a Hamblen Co. boutique.

Finely Feathered, found in College Square Mall, is ready to serve you top, unique, and designer pieces. From tops, boots, bags, hats, and more, you can build the perfect outfit.

Owner, Kendall Lawson, started Finely Feathered after deriving from a prior family business.

Lawson and her team take pride in carrying quality and unique pieces you will not find anywhere else.

For more information and to start shopping, visit their website.