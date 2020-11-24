Town of Farragut to light up the holiday season with “Light the Park”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many of our favorite holiday events and activities will be changing this year. In the Town of Farragut, that means and expanded Light the Park.

Like magic, the lights in the Town of Farragut will turn on starting Tuesday, November 24, 2020 and will be on display through Sunday, January 3, 2021. To give everyone more space to social distance and still enjoy the fun, the Town of Farragut has expanded the Light the Park event to include more lights. It will begin right off the Campbell Station Road exit and continue south to Founders Park, The Farragut Community Center and the new Campbell Station Inn Plaza.

Parking is free and available at Founders Park at 405 N. Campbell Station Road, the Farragut Community Center at 239 Jamestowne Boulevard and the new Campbell Station Inn Plaza on the corner of Kingston Pike and Campbell Station Road. Restrooms at Founders Park and the Plaza will be open nightly until 10pm except Dec. 25

A slate of socially distant activities and giveaways will be offered including grab-and-go craft kits, hot cocoa giveaways, snacks and candy canes. Also new this year, families can enjoy a story book trail in Founders Park during daylight hours, and read some fun holiday and winter-themed stories and share in some holiday jokes, as well.

For more information on Light the Park, including a calendar of events, visit www.visitfarragut.org.