TOWNSEND Tenn. (WATE) – The Smoky Mountains come to life with the celebration of bluegrass music.

The sound and culture of mountain music will be showcased at this year’s Townsend Fall Festival on Friday, September 23 and Saturday, 24 at the Townsend Visitor’s Center.

The event will bring together the time honored traditions of bluegrass music, arts & crafts, and southern cooking. The event is free and is perfect for all ages.

Live entertainment includes clogging, square dancing, and numerous Appalachian demonstrations. Also, dozens of craft vendors will be onsite for you to own a piece of locally handmade artisan work.

Jeff Muir, Communications Directions of Blount Partnerships, says Townsend is the place to be in the fall time. With attractions like Cades Cove and more, this festival is the perfect kick off to the season.

For more information, directions, and more, visit their website.