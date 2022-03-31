KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We are on a journey of a lifetime as we follow along a local man’s attempt to 1 million pushups.

Barry Linson has made a resolution that is almost too good to be true. 1 million pushups in one year is what he has set for himself, and we are tracking his success.

Currently, Linson has already completed over 500,000 pushups in just 3 months. At this rate, Linson believes he will exceed his goal and complete more. The world record for this many pushups has been set to 1,500,911, and with this in mind, Linson is also attempting to beat that record.

We will be tracking and supporting Barry’s success throughout the year.

To see where his journey all started, click here.