KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon kicked off on Sunday, April 2nd. Thousands of runners competed in the full marathon, half marathon, 5k and relay races. For those who competed in the full marathon race, they ran through some of the most beautiful areas around Knoxville, including the Sequoya Hills neighborhood and through the Island Homes neighborhood.

Trailhead Beer Market, located near the Island Homes neighborhood, was a welcome sight for many marathoners. Once runners reached this spot, it signified the final home-stretch until the finish line.

Joe Jennings, the owner of Trailhead Beer Market, says volunteers and spectators outside his establishment have been cheering on the elite runners during the Knoxville Marathon for the last 7 years. People enjoyed beers, cheered on their friends, and handed out gel-packs and waters to the racers.

Jennings says he loves supporting the community when everyone comes together. He adds, “After the half marathon, a lot of those folks come down and cheer on the full marathon people and you just feel the energy. They come down here and pick up their fellow runners. It’s a real community. It’s a nice event.”

The Trailhead Beer Market, located just a block from the Tennessee River, sells craft beer, and showcases the work of East Tennessee artisans.

