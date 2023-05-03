KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Join a trade that comes without college debt, great benefits, and a meaningful career.

Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 102 is offering training that is top of the line and they spend over 300 million on their trainees every year. We always have options for this, including for their instructors.

Due to a nationwide employee shortage, there is a high demand for those in this trade. Apply to their apprenticeship here.

“We keep wages and jobs local and have reliable workers to complete jobs correctly,” they say.

If you are ready to enter this trade and work on large products such as the Uranium Processing Facility at Y12, then visit their website or call them at (865) 525-6305.