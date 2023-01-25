KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sometimes it’s not just back pain that may call for scheduling a chiropractic appointment. Migraines, vertigo, neck pain, fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis are also signs that patients may have postural distortions in the cervical spine. To help, the practice of NUCCA is an option to consider. It’s a practice that is not found in many places. In fact, there’s only one place in East Tennessee that specializes in it, and it’s known as Transcend Chiropractic.

Dr. Leigh and Connor Davis both practice NUCCA. Like the rest of upper cervical chiropractic techniques, NUCCA care focuses explicitly on the uppermost neck bones, according to Transcend’s website. They also state that this approach focuses on correcting misalignment by applying minimal pressure on the bones. It aims to restore balance in your cervical spine so your brainstem and spinal cord can heal and function normally again.

Case studies on NUCCA care show promising results, especially for people who have suffered a long time because of health problems like back pain, neck stiffness, fibromyalgia, chronic migraines, and more. Many patients who received NUCCA adjustments have also realized the value of maintaining spinal balance and keeping the nerves in good condition.