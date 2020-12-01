Transform your Thanksgiving leftovers into crowd pleasing snacks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After a few days of eating turkey and mashed potatoes, we are all more than ready to move on from the Thanksgiving leftovers. However, you don’t have to eat your leftovers as-is. Get creative and make them into something that tastes and feels more like a new meal. We’re transforming our leftovers into 2 fresh snackable dishes.

Loaded Mashed Potato Bites

Warning: These are possibly better than the original, and you’ll never want to eat microwaved potatoes again.

Mashed potatoes are never as tasty when reheated, so give your potatoes new life by adding shredded cheddar cheese and crumbled crispy bacon. Mix together evenly, then roll into 1.5 inch balls. Dip the potato balls in egg, then roll through panko bread crumbs. These air fry beautifully with a little cooking spray coating to help them brown. I did mine for 14 minutes on 400 degrees, flipping over half way through. In the oven, you might need to go closer to 20 minutes. They are ready when the crust turns golden brown.

Thanksgiving Leftover Pinwheels

You’ll need a tube of crescent rolls, your leftover turkey or ham, whatever shredded cheese you have on hand, cranberry sauce and cream cheese. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Mix together equal parts of your leftover cranberry sauce/relish/jelly with a couple ounces of room temp cream cheese. You can skip the cranberry and use dijon mustard, barbeque sauce or even gravy (with or without the cream cheese). Unroll the crescent dough on a clean work surface. Pinch together any of the seams that may be pulling apart. Brush dough with cranberry mixture, or your choice of condiment.

Layer on shredded turkey or thinly sliced ham – enough to cover dough in a single layer. Sprinkle on about 1/2 cup of shredded cheese. Starting on the long edge, gently roll the dough over on itself to create a log. You’ll want to pinch together any seams that separate as you go.

Slice log into pieces, about an inch think. Place evenly on baking sheet with nonstick mat or greased with cooking spray. Bake at 375 degrees for 12 minutes or until golden brown and melty.