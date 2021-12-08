KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Forgiveness Link stopped by to teach us how to release anything that may be holding us back mentally or emotionally.

Rob Scott, also known as the Forgiveness Guy, has been helping people all over the country, using the science of forgiveness to live our best lives.

He practices with the use of physicality and muscle exercises, as well as talk therapy, to break barriers you might be holding onto from past traumas and struggles. His clients ranges from 3 years old to 80 years old all looking to release negative barriers in his or her lives.

If this sounds like something you or someone in your life need, visit his website to get started.