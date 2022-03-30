KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Traveling can be hectic, so why not download these free apps to help it go smoother?

Boarding a flight anytime soon? The United Airlines app allows you to check in, check bags, board a flight, and even watch in-flight entertainment.

When it is time to pay for anything on your trip, set your credit card up with Apple or Samsung Pay. Your information is stored, and you can make a purchase with a quick swipe on your smart phone. Also, these apps also allow you to store your Covid-19 vaccination cards, when it is mandatory to show.

Google Hotel Finder and Hopper are other ways to book the best stays for your upcoming vacations. Hopper has competitive prices and will even allow you to lock in your rate for a amount of time.

Covid-19 allowed many to really on this app– telehealth. Be ready at your fingertips with regulars routine check ups, prescribed medications, and on-sight assistance in case of emergencies when traveling abroad.

