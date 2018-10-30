Gatlinburg Getaway: Why people love to visit Gatlinburg
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) - Our Chelsea Haynes talked with visitors to see what they love most about visiting Gatlinburg.
Local News
-
- TBI opens Knoxville facility for judgmental shooting training
- Ober Gatlinburg preparing its snowy slopes
- Voters deciding whether to allow wine sales in some Sevier Co. grocery stores
- Vigil planned in Knoxville protesting execution of death row inmate Edmund Zagorski
- The debate surrounding birthright citizenship
- Fountainhead College of Technology to close on Wednesday
- Events to be held in Knoxville for Affordable Care Act open enrollment
National News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Chinese intelligence officers charged in US aviation hacking
- Indian couple who died in Yosemite took risks for photos
- Hawaii Supreme Court upholds permit for giant telescope
- Biden laments Trump-era tone, offers possible 2020 preview
- The Latest: In Iowa, Biden says leaders need to set the tone
- The Latest: Hawaii telescope foe: Get ready to resist
- O'Rourke: Trump stoking nation's worst pre-election impulses