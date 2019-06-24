Treasure hunting across East Tennessee with Breakout Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–It’s time for a true treasure hunt across East Tennessee.

Our friends from Breakout Knoxville are giving away $2,000 in cash during an adult sized treasure hunt!

All the fun starts June 26th for this second annual tour of Treasure Hunts.

The adventure is open to the public and similar to a scavenger hunt, participants will have the chance to follow coordinates released every 30 minutes that lead to $100 bills in and around Knoxville.

Coordinates for the hidden cash will populate every half hour, beginning at 5 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m. on breakoutgames.com/knoxville Brad Ervin and Ben Davis explain how to join the fun!