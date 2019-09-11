Treasure hunting at the Days of Pioneer Antique Show and Sale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–Get ready to step back in time and explore our East Tennessee heritage. It’s time for the Days of Pioneer Antique Show and Sale!

With the 65-acre Museum of Appalachia as a backdrop, attendees will see thousands of early American artifacts in their natural setting, and then will have the opportunity to purchase similar items from some of the best antique dealers in the country.

Museum President, Elaine Meyer tells us about this family friendly event coming up September 13th and 14th!

The event also features mountain music, Revolutionary and Civil War encampments, and traditional craftsmen demonstrating pioneer skills. Guests will enjoy activities such as sawmilling, blacksmithing, sorghum making, spinning, weaving, and more.

For more information please contact the museum at (865) 494-7680 or email us at museum@museumofappalachia.org