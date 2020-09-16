Treat pets with the appropriate prescriptions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Would you take a child’s prescription to the vet? Absolutely not! So why take a pet’s prescription to a human pharmacist with no specialized veterinary training?

Local veterinarian, Terry Stevens, said his solution to ensuring proper healthcare and prescriptions for pets is the Tennessee Veterinary Pharmacy Association.

Through this association, Stevens hopes to connect veterinarians to certified veterinary pharmacists, plus other perks and products from both sides of the business.

Tell a local pharmacist or veterinarian today, and make sure your pet’s prescriptions are headed to a pharmacist who can fill it correctly, with their certified veterinary training.