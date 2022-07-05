KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A regular water creature is spending most of their time on land.

The gray tree frog lives up to its name spending most of its time in trees and blending in with tree bark. This specific type of species is heard more than seen, and East Tennessee has hundreds to be heard.

On Thursday, July 7 at 7:00 p.m. join the UT Arboretum as they host their virtual segment, “Froggy Went a Changin.’ The seminar is free, however you need to register online to receive the video link.

The program will be hosted by UT Arboretum education coordinator, Michelle Campanis, and naturalist Stephen Lyn Bales as they follow the metamorphosis of a tree frog from being an egg to becoming a full adult.

If you cannot attend this online seminar, the full video will be uploaded to their website.