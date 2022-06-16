KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Navitat Canopy Adventures at Ijams Nature Center gives visitors the ability to choose their own high flying adventure.

Navitat Canopy Adventures offers guest to Ijams Nature Center the opportunity to clip in and fly through the trees. With an abundance of safety measure you can leap, climb, and zip through a series of obstacles while knowing that even if you fail in your attempt you will be safe. With a multitude of paths that you can follow, Navitat Canopy Adventures allows you to choose your own treetop adventure, there are pathways for everyone from beginners to seasoned climbers and everything in between.

For more information or to book your adventure visit the Navitat Knoxville website.