Triple Berry Shortcake a perfect Summer treat

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Treat yourself to this delicious recipe from our friends with The Ingles Table: Triple Berry Shortcake.

Shopping List

  • 1-pint strawberry
  • 1-pint blackberry
  • 1-pint raspberries
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 4 cup flour
  • 3 Tbsp sugar
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 5 tsp baking powder
  • 1 1/4 cup butter

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
  • Pick over berries and slice in half depending on the size.
  • Gently crush a quarter of the berries with a fork to release their juices.
  • Mix the remaining berries and 1/2 cup sugar and set aside.
  • Sift together flour, sugar, baking powder.
  • Add 3/4 cup of soften butter and rub into dry ingredients.
  • Add heavy cream and knead dough for one minute.
  • Roll out dough and cut biscuits.
  • Melt remaining butter and brush.
  • Bake for 10-15 mins.
  • Let cool and assemble.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Ingles Table

See Ingles Table

Ingles on YouTube

See Ingles on YouTube

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Fill out my online form.