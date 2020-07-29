Triple Berry Shortcake a perfect Summer treat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Treat yourself to this delicious recipe from our friends with The Ingles Table: Triple Berry Shortcake.
Shopping List
- 1-pint strawberry
- 1-pint blackberry
- 1-pint raspberries
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 4 cup flour
- 3 Tbsp sugar
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 5 tsp baking powder
- 1 1/4 cup butter
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
- Pick over berries and slice in half depending on the size.
- Gently crush a quarter of the berries with a fork to release their juices.
- Mix the remaining berries and 1/2 cup sugar and set aside.
- Sift together flour, sugar, baking powder.
- Add 3/4 cup of soften butter and rub into dry ingredients.
- Add heavy cream and knead dough for one minute.
- Roll out dough and cut biscuits.
- Melt remaining butter and brush.
- Bake for 10-15 mins.
- Let cool and assemble.