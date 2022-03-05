KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local business made a special check presentation at the Knoxville Man Show on Friday afternoon.

BJ and Amanda Hillard launched Tristar Hats and Apparel in honor of their son, Austin, who passed away in a car accident. All of the proceeds collected from their sales go back into the Austin Knight Foundation. Before his passing, Austin was enrolled at Roane State Community College. To show their appreciation for Roane State’s continued support of their family, BJ and Amanda donated $5,000 to the school’s EMT program on behalf on the Austin Knight Foundation.

You can head to the Roane State website for more information on their EMT program.