SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Knoxville businesses, FLOW Roofing and True Metal Supply, surprised a local family with a new metal roof. Now Tracie Gamble and her family are living stress-free after they dealt with roof leakage.

As a new homeowner, this was a nightmare of an issue after Gamble was told the only solution was a full roof replacement. A new roof was an unexpected, large expense for the homeowner after just purchasing the home in 2022.

This is where Phil Fries, the owner of FLOW Roofing, saw he could be of service. Having done a roof giveaway in the past, he was excited about the opportunity to help another local community member. To make it happen, Fries reached out to Mason Burchette and Adam Clark, Co-Owners of True Metal Supply to explore a partnership on the giveaway. Burchette and Clark happily teamed up with Fries, and the two companies got to work planning the, “We’ve Got You Covered,” event.

After meeting the family in April and sharing the good news with Gamble and her son back in April, the business owners were motivated to add landscaping details and remove the existing, unstable fence. Burchette and Fries were elated as the Gamble family happily began choosing their new, Barn Red metal roof from True Metal Supply’s color chart.

A look at Tracie Gamble’s home before and after her roof was replaced on the home she bought in 2022.

On Saturday, April 24, FLOW Roofing and True Metal Supply were joined by local realtors and other volunteers to assist with building the carport, removing weeds, spreading mulch, and planting flowers, as well as adding bushes and trees, according to the release.

After completing the project and sharing Gamble’s joy, both Fries and Burchette left reminded why they started their business in the first place: to be in the community they love and provide their services to those that need it most.

If you would like to learn more about True Metal Supply or Flow Roofing, you can visit each of their websites.