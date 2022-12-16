KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New year, new roof. It’s just what homeowners need to go to new heights this upcoming year. When considering what may be the best fit, a metal roof could be the one. It’s considered, “long-lasting, durable roofing material that is better for the environment and easier on the wallet.”

True Metal Supply out of Knoxville will be able to provide just that. If you can’t image your current or future home with a metal roof, the company is showing you just what your home could look like.

They locally manufacture metal roofing and only use American made steel. They also supply metal roofing and post frame kits.

For more on True Metal Supply or metal roofing, visit their website.