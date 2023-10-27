TALBOTT, Tenn. (WATE) – Knocking on the walls, footsteps creeping through the house, and voices coming from what seems to be nowhere. An old Talbott Plantation house has become a Haunted House attraction for everyone to enjoy—step inside the Frightmare Manor.

Based at the old Lexer Plantation house, Frightmare Manor combines a dark history with the fun of Halloween. With four different haunted houses to go through, Frightmare Manor is where True Terror lives.

Step inside the old Lexer Manor, walk the halls where the infamous Jeremiah Lexer once stayed, and get up close and personal with the story of the Lexer family. Follow the laughter into the Carn-Evil and pray that the clowns don’t make you a part of their show. Walk through the Backwoods where the Lexer Cabin stands guard over the countless graves in the woods. Finally, take a deep tour into Rage that will attack every one of your senses and leave you shuttering in your shoes.

Frightmare Manor has something for the ones who want a challenge as well. With the Lexer Jump, take the free-fall plunge off the tower onto the mat below if you have the guts. And if that is not enough for you, take on the Nightmare Challenge. With this challenge, you have to eat something, drink something and do something. This challenge offers a money-back guarantee for those who complete it. Fail, and you go on the wall of shame forever.

For more information on Frightmare Manor and to buy tickets, you can visit their website.