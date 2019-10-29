Try a twist on Taco Tuesday with air fryer empanadas

The Living East Tennessee team has a serious love for tacos, but we know even the most enthusiastic taco lover needs to switch it up a little. Today for Taco Tuesday we are making empanadas in the air fryer for an easy and delicious twist on our favorite food.

We will make our own filling, then use store bought empanada dough. You can find in the freezer section at the grocery store and it is ready to use. You could also use biscuit or pie dough for these, but you would need to trim them to size. Either way, the store-bought help means these empanadas can be on your table in about 30 minutes.

We are using the air fryer for a perfectly crispy crust, but you can do them in oven as well. Use this delicious filling, your favorite taco meat, or create your own – the possibilities are endless!

Air Fryer Empanadas

By Melanie Morris



Ingredients:

½ medium yellow onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 jalapeno, finely chopped

½ red or green bell pepper, finely chopped

1 lb lean ground beef

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp coriander

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp black pepper

1 tomato, diced

8 oz tomato sauce

¼ cup chopped cilantro

12 pack prepared empanada dough

1 large egg

Directions:

Heat large skillet over medium-high heat. Add olive oil to pan. Once heated, cook onion, garlic and peppers for several minutes until soft. Add ground beef and brown, breaking it up with a spoon. Once brown, add cumin, coriander, salt and pepper. Stir in tomatoes and tomato sauce. Reduce heat to medium and cook for several minutes, stirring frequently, until sauce thickens. Remove from heat and allow to cool for several minutes.

Place a small scoop – 2-3 tablespoons worth – of filling in each round of empanada dough. Fold over and press closed. Use tines of a fork to seal. Brush with egg wash. Spray the air fryer basket before adding empanadas. Cook on 360° for 7-8 minutes until golden brown and crispy. Carefully remove empanadas from basket and allow to cool a few minutes before serving.