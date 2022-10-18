The most appealing aspect of a butter board — besides the yummy taste — is its foolproof design. It’s almost impossible to mess one up.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Butter Boards are sweeping the nation, trending across all social media. We Try It Tuesday to see if these party starters are really as simple and delicious as they appear.

In theory Butter Boards are simple creations that require minimal ingredients and no preparation. In short, a Butter Board consists on softened butter spread over a cutting board and then seasoned to taste. One aspect that has made this dish so popular is the versatility, you can use any kind of butter and dress it up as much or as little as you want. Here are your basic needs to Try It yourself:

Stick of softened butter or butter spread

A cutting board (wooden)

A piece of wax paper

A butter knife or spoon

Desired seasonings. (For our recipe we used salt, pepper, lemon juice, garlic powder, and crushed red pepper but many enjoy just butter)

