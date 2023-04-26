KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — True Metal Supply is a manufacturer of metal roofing and post frame building products in Knoxville.

The local manufacturer offers same-day service on metal roofing. Since True Metal Supply manufacturers locally in Knoxville, they can produce metal roofs quickly so you aren’t waiting on materials to get the job done.

Plus, they use American steel with exceptional paint coating to help with energy efficiency in your home. When choosing paint coatings, they have several color options available. They keep more than 15 colors in stock to serve residents better.

Mason Burchette, the owner of True Metal Supply, says “We utilize technology to actually show you your post frame project right there in our showroom. Come visit our showroom to see it!”

Burchette adds, “True Metal Supply is not in the metal roofing business — we are in the people business, and we just happen to sell metal roofing. We want to make metal roofing easy and understandable to homeowners.”

If you are interested in seeing what a metal roof from True Metal Supply would look like on your home, they have an interactive online metal roofing visualizer. You can choose from stock photos or upload a picture of your own home!

