KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Frothy Monkey Roasting Company will be hosting “coffee cupping” events for up to 12 people.

During the tasting, you will be experiencing coffees that were roasted at Frothy Monkey’s facility in Nashville, Tennessee. This will be a chance to cup coffee, while evaluating for quality control and to evaluate the coffee. According to Frothy Monkey, “Our cupping is our chance to see if the coffee is doing what it’s supposed to do. If not, we’ll make an adjustment to the roast profile.”

Coffee cupping is a great way to sense a variety of flavor profiles and reference unique aromas and flavor wheels. Frothy Monkey illustrates that coffee cupping can be fun and educational for anyone, and it’s not intimidating!

The classes can include up to 12 people. To learn more about coffee cupping and Frothy Monkey, click here.