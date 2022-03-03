KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tune Up: The Manly Salon will be at The Knoxville Man Show running this Friday and Saturday with prizes and free giveaways.

For men, self-care can be a difficult topic. We all like to look good and feel confident but the “Salon Treatment” never seemed to be a masculine pursuit. Tune Up: The Manly Salon plans to change all of that with their man-centric approach to grooming and wellness. From the moment you enter the door you are surrounded by sports on the TV, a full bar (which all guests are offered a free beverage is of age), and full-service treatments that will get the man in your life looking great and feeling like a million bucks.

Tune Up: The Manly Salon will be at The Knoxville Man Show this Friday and Saturday to welcome all guests and introduce them to their innovative approach to self-care. On Saturday they will also hold their second annual “Best Beard” contest so if you have whimsical whiskers, it’s time for you to become a champion.

From beard treatments, to manicures, to pedicures in Tune Up’s one-of-a-kind “Man Cave” every aspect of the Karns, Tennessee location is focused on making manly upkeep more approachable and common place. For a great cut, a hot towel, a foot soak, and of course a free beer, make sure to check out Tune Up: The Manly Salon. For more information or to schedule your next appointment visit the Tune Up: The Manly Salon website.