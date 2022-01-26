KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Who says men can’t have fun while getting their hair done?

Tune Up, The Manly Salon, exceeds all expectations for a great salon experience. Running as a full service men’s salon, customers cannot wait to get back in the chair. The salon, offers a wide range of services including haircuts, waxing services, manicures, pedicures, and more.

Owner’s, Frank and Janette Saroka, know that men getting their haircut can pose as a chore, and they want to make that experience change for the better.

This Saturday, Jan. 29 Tune Up, The Manly Salon, will be opening their new location in Karns at 6734 Malone Crk. This will be East Tennessee’s third location with others in Lenoir City and Hardin Valley.

This salon offers an experience like no other for men of all ages. To get in on the fun, visit their website or give them a call at 865-321-9220.