FARRAGUT Tenn. (WATE) – This staple shopping hotspot is doing more than you know.

Pinnacle Turkey Creek are ready to enter the Fall season with you with a full list of events to get in on.

On Saturday, October 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Harvest Jam will be coming back to bring you and your family a fun and spooky day out. Many can get on trick-or-treating around various stores, costume contest, giveaways and more. The day will also feature live music and a beer garden.

The highly anticipated event, Taste of Turkey Creek, will return on Saturday, October 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Eat your way through the day with sample dishes from over 15 food vendors, a silent auction, entertainment, and more.

Turkey Creek is also getting into the holiday spirit early with their annual All is Bright event featuring their popular tree lighting right outside of Belk.

For more information on these events and how to get in on the fun, visit their website.