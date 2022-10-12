KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Turkey Creek Pinnacle is more than just a staple shopping experience in East Tennessee.

WATE Six on Your Side’s Operation Honor Guard is in full once again. This fundraiser is the primary source of income for Operation Honor Guard and local Honor Guard chapters. All funds collected will go back to the Honor Guard to offer a last token of respect to their departed brother’s and sister’s by rendering military funeral honors to any honorably discharged veterans.

On Wednesday, October 12 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. you can support WATE Six on Your Side’s initiative and donate by phone, online, or in person. There are 6 drop off locations all across the region that can take your donation. Turkey Creek Pinnacle is proud to be one of the locations you can visit and make a donation at.

Turkey Creek Pinnacle regularly work with many non-profits to provide support and aid to their mission. They have served the Pat Summit Foundation, Make-A-Wish, and Send Senior Citizen’s Love.

6 On Your Side Anchor, Don Hudson, will be at Turkey Creek Pinnacle ready to accept your donations and meet you face-to-face.

Get involved with Turkey Creek Pinnacle over on their website.