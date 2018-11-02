Turkey Day Ready With Several Simple Prep Idea's

Living East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, (Tenn.) WATE - The holidays are such a busy time of year.
With thanksgiving just three weeks away, we thought it would be great to help you out with all the planning.. 
First up - the turkey and making sure you have all kitchen essentials you'll need like the roasting pan and metal racks to prevent sticking.
Butcher's twine for trussing the legs - you'll need a baster..Thermometer and a large cutting board to prep the veggies.First up - the turkey and making sure you have all kitchen essentials you'll need like the roasting pan and metal racks to prevent sticking.
Butcher's twine for trussing the legs - you'll need a baster..Thermometer and a large cutting board to prep the veggies.
And if you're planning to bake - whether you make pies or muffins - make sure you have all you need.
A hand sifter - glass or metal bowls. A rolling pin if you're making crust.
Plenty of oven mitts and a pie server! So Stay Tuned for More Thanksgiving Prep ideas coming up on Living East TN. 

