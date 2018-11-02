Turkey Day Ready With Several Simple Prep Idea's
KNOXVILLE, (Tenn.) WATE - The holidays are such a busy time of year.
With thanksgiving just three weeks away, we thought it would be great to help you out with all the planning..
With thanksgiving just three weeks away, we thought it would be great to help you out with all the planning.. First up - the turkey and making sure you have all kitchen essentials you'll need like the roasting pan and metal racks to prevent sticking.
And if you're planning to bake - whether you make pies or muffins - make sure you have all you need.
A hand sifter - glass or metal bowls. A rolling pin if you're making crust.
Plenty of oven mitts and a pie server! So Stay Tuned for More Thanksgiving Prep ideas coming up on Living East TN.
