KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Give your garage a major upgrade at this year’s Fall Home and Garden Show.

The show will be held on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21 at the Knoxville Expo Center and hundreds of vendors are ready to help you turn your house into a home.

WOW My Garage will be onsite telling you how they can help you transform your garage into your favorite room in the house.

From shelving, to floors, to ceilings, and even doors, WOW My Garage does it all. They deal with new construction or renovations are are taking new clients now.

They take pride in unmatched quality and customer service, and completes multiple jobs per day across East Tennessee.

For more information and to set up a free consultation, visit their website.