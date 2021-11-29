KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – No better time than the Holiday season to stay as healthy and fit as possible.

HotWorx stopped by to tell us how they are helping you workout in a different type of way.

They incorporate infrared saunas in all of their services. Yoga, spin, and Pilates are just a few ways you can work out in a full cabin-like sauna.

HotWorx is a 24 hour full service facility with virtual instructors at your fingertips.

You will not find any other gym that offers this unique way to workout. Not only is this great for weight loss, but infrared saunas also offer other advatages such as injury and sports recovery, anti-aging technology, and cell detoxification.

You can find 3 locations in the Knoxville area- Hardin Valley, Cedar Bluff, and Fountain City, and remember, your first class is always free.

To get started or for more information visit their website to find a location near you.