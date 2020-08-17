Turn your home into a masterpiece with Master Remodelers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Home & Garden shows returns to August 22nd & 23rd, 2020 to the Knoxville Expo Center.

The event is set to feature the best of the best of home and garden vendors and businesses across East Tennessee. Master Remodelers is one of those businesses. They joined us with more about what they will feature at this years show, including some exciting new services.

Event hours:

Saturday, August 22nd 10AM to 5PM

Sunday, August 23rd 11AM to 5PM

FREE PARKING!

Admission is $5 per person (Children under 18 enter FREE)