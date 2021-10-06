KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Laila Ali is best known as a world class athlete and TV host, but what you may not know is that this amazing lady also has a passion for home design. That’s why Laila has created her own modern living collection with ‘Celeb Style.’

Ali is introducing her new collaboration with At Home that showcases everything you need for home decorating and explaining the importance of using design to make any home a sanctuary, and how the new collection was developed with families and working-moms in mind, creating modern décor that is inviting and comfortable.