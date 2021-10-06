KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Across the world people have tackled immense challenges since the start of the global pandemic, facing social isolation and financial burdens in a socially distanced and digitally enabled world. As a result, many had to put their lives and important projects on hold.

But now, as we continue to navigate the world and its obstacles, it’s important to get back to making your dreams and goals a reality and to help you along your way. Project Management Institute (PMI) has launched Make Reality, a virtual hub designed to inspire and support changemakers as they drive transformation and create positive social impact across the world.

Anyone can come up with an idea, but making it reality can be challenging and requires “power skills,” which play a critical role in how work gets done and can spell the difference between a project’s success or failure. Among the most valuable power skills are communications, empathy, collaborative leadership, an innovative mindset, and a for-purpose orientation.

Best-selling author of I’m Judging You: The Do-Better Manual and Professional Troublemaker: A Fear-Fighter Manual, Luvvie Ajayi Jones shares tips for kickstarting your big idea or project, how to draw on your own power skills and how to create a strategy to get it done while overcoming obstacles along the way.