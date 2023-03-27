KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Turner Recruiting and Consulting specializes in helping companies with all their hiring needs. Alicia Turner, the owner and founder, focuses on direct-hire placements. She helps companies recruit for all levels of positions, including high-level, entry-level and part-time professionals.

Turner adds, “I can help you through every step of the hiring process from creating job offers to coordinating start dates. And yes, I can help any company in the United States!”

Turner says that she enjoys providing personable experiences, as she strives to build lasting relationships. She explains that this personal method is unlike traditional recruiters or “headhunters.” Her recruiting method includes research, honest conversation, and multiple types of interviews, as she serves as the liaison between clients and candidates.

One unique part of her recruiting business is that she fully informs candidates, so that are fully aware of what the position entails and what the expectations are before they are ever provided a job offer.

The recruiter sheds lights on her hiring process: “To me, hiring is about finding the right person for the right position. It’s not just the company needing someone to fit their needs of the position, it’s also about finding what is a good fit for the candidate and their families. I provide the highest level of service for both my clients and my candidates!”

A few of the positions that Turner Recruiting and Consulting hires for include:

Sales Professional

Sales Manager

General Manager

Accounting – Accounting Manager, AP Specialist

Merchandise Manager

Merchandise Assistant

Marketing Director

Marketing Assistant

Content Manager

Sales Coordinator

Jewelers / Shop Managers / Shop Coordinators

Inventory Control Specialist

Data Entry Assistant

Assistant / Executive Assistant

Lead Plumber

Production Manager

HVAC Installer / Maintenance Technician

Turner offers a plethora of recruiting options for businesses, including month-to-month recruiting assistance, full-scale recruiting (job ad creation, screens resumes, reference checks), along with other HR services and services for candidates.

The business owner explains, “We offer an affordable and personable service to help businesses, especially small businesses, with their hiring needs. We may go through 20 candidates, but only send you a few to interview with in-person. We also do the background checks and drug screens. We can help your company with one individual hire, or help with an ongoing hiring need.”

For more information, click here.