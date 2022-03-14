KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – FC Alliance Soccer has a long history of success in East Tennessee and they are now looking for coaches to lead the next generation in excellence.

If you have ever dreamed of turning your passion for soccer into a career where you can help shape the next generation of athletes, then FC Alliance Soccer has the opportunity you are looking for. FC Alliance is looking for new coaches that they will train in their winning and supportive philosophy. Many of the members of the current coaching staff have been with FC Alliance for years, some of which even trained there as children. As members of the ESL or Elite Soccer League, the FC Alliance Soccer club is the premiere soccer club of the Knoxville area for young athletes. At FC Alliance they do not just train young people to be great athletes but to be all around great people.

For more information on joining the team visit the FC Alliance Soccer website