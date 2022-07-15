KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As if your favorite local food hall Marble City Market did not have enough to enjoy, now there are two new restaurants ready to serve East Tennessee.

Marble City Market has something for everyone with 11 restaurants, a full bar, an entertainment wing, and plenty of patio space. From ramen to burgers to donuts Marble City Market satisfies even the most picky eater with their wide array of delicious options.

But now there are two new concepts blasting onto the scene with Alta Calidad Taqueria and Valley Fresh both opening within the next week. Alta Calidad Taqueria is from Chef Akhtar Nawab and specializes in Mexican street food with flavor for days. Tacos, Churros, Queso, if you are looking for bold combinations that will keep you coming back for more you have to give Alta Calidad Taqueria a try when it opens this Saturday.

Up next is Valley Fresh, the brainchild of Paul Moody whose food you definitely recognize as he is behind Smash City Knoxville a mainstay at Marble City Market with some of the best burgers around. With Valley Fresh Paul wants to offer healthy options with fresh soups, breads, and salads. He believes that when it comes lunch time folks want something that will not weigh them down but will be absolutely delicious and that is everything on the menu at Valley Fresh which will be opening within the next week or two.

For more information visit the Marble City Market website.