KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- Enjoy the magic of the holidays at Gaylord Opryland Resort. The resort joined us with a preview of the 36th annual 'A Country Christmas.' Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical begins at the Grand Ole Opry House on November 16, there will also be several other Rudolph themed events.

The ice-sculpture exhibit will feature 2 million pounds of colorful ice for Gaylord Opryland's signature ICE! The theme this year will be, 'A Christmas Story.'