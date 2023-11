KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The Marine Toys for Tots Program collects new, unwrapped toys and distributes them to less fortunate children at Christmas. Their goal is to bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope throughout America.

The not-for-profit charity was created by the U.S. Marine Corps in 1991. Learn where and how to donate and more about how you can volunteer to make a difference.

You can learn more about them on their website!