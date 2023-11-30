KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Restore Ukraine is featuring an exhibition and auction this

December with artwork created by Ukrainians. As war continues to devastate

families throughout the country, humanitarian support is more important than ever.

Supporters will have the opportunity to come to the Knoxville Museum of Art December 2nd from 1 pm to 3:30 pm for an afternoon of cultural exchange and appreciation for Ukrainian art.

Visitors can join in on a silent auction featuring mixed-media paintings revolving

around understanding the theme “What is UKRAINE?” and the personal testimonies of

many Ukrainian and several regional American artists. Each piece pulls from

perspectives that were scarred by the war and represents a significant story about the

country’s culture and hopes.

These paintings have never been shown in the US before and will serve as a window

into the soul of Ukrainian communities.

All ticket sales, donations, and auction revenues will give East Tennesseans a special

chance to support winterization efforts and bring Christmas gifts to thankful Ukrainians.

To learn more, just visit their website.