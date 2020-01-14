Unclutter your home to support our neighbors with cancer in East Tennessee

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–It’s the new year and many of us are working to clean out those closets and reorganize. Coming up there’s a great way you can donate those items to help cancer patients right here in our community. Beth Hamil from the Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee and Beth Boline with Planet Xchange Knoxville tell us more about how you can help. For more information on the many free programs offered at the Cancer Support Community you can call (865) 546-4661 or log onto cancersupportet.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.