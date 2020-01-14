Unclutter your home to support our neighbors with cancer in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–It’s the new year and many of us are working to clean out those closets and reorganize. Coming up there’s a great way you can donate those items to help cancer patients right here in our community. Beth Hamil from the Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee and Beth Boline with Planet Xchange Knoxville tell us more about how you can help. For more information on the many free programs offered at the Cancer Support Community you can call (865) 546-4661 or log onto cancersupportet.org.