KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – Who lives in a barn in the middle of downtown? The Knoxville Ice Bears! Although it might not be in the ocean, the Ice Bears are bringing the ocean to the land. Spongebob Squarepants Night with the Ice Bears brings fans the characters from a beloved cartoon to life with specialty jerseys and fun games for the whole family.

Knoxville Ice Bears will wear specialty Spongebob Jerseys

Not only are the Ice Bears getting a little wet, but they are getting to the races as well. The Annual Wiener Dog Races take place Saturday, February 18th at the Civic Coliseum. One of the most anticipated nights of the year lets fans enter their wiener dogs into the race to take home the pride and glory of first place.

Fans can expect a rowdy two nights within the Coliseum as the Ice Bears take on the Birmingham Bulls Friday night and then the Fayetteville Marksmen on Saturday.

For ticketing information or to learn more about the Ice Bears, you can visit their website.