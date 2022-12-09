KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Unicorn World is bringing a magical experience to Knoxville for a weekend full of fun for the whole family.

Unicorn World is an interactive attraction that will be in Knoxville on Dec 10-11. The event, which includes a magical forest and animatronic unicorns and will take place at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall.

The founders, Patrick and Lauren Mines, are taking Unicorn World across the Southeast, but their stop in Knoxville is extra special since they from the area.

Unicorn World was an idea that came to life after the husband-wife duo took their kids to a similar event. That’s when they decided they could do something similar, but their hopes were to go above and beyond. Now eight months later, Unicorn World has come to life.

The couple hopes that this attraction will provide memories for families and an experience children will never forget. Visitors will get the chance to walk through the enchanted forest, do arts and crafts activities, enjoy story time and colorful, life-sized, moving and neighing unicorns. Plus there’s games that those even as young as two-years-old can enjoy.

It is a ticketed event. For more information visit Unicorn World’s website.