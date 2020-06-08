Unifying the community with a conversation on race

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Renaissance is partnering up with the City of Knoxville for “State of Emergency: Knoxville Black Community Meeting.”

This virtual meeting will discuss issues that the Black community often faces, including, but not limited to: police force, barriers to Black wealth, education and mental health.

Knoxville City Mayor, Indya Kincannon, will be present and the conversation will be moderated by WATE’s “Good Morning Tennessee” anchor, Tearsa Smith.

Join the conversation via Zoom on Tuesday, June 9 at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.