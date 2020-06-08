Unifying the community with a conversation on race

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Renaissance is partnering up with the City of Knoxville for “State of Emergency: Knoxville Black Community Meeting.”

This virtual meeting will discuss issues that the Black community often faces, including, but not limited to: police force, barriers to Black wealth, education and mental health.

Knoxville City Mayor, Indya Kincannon, will be present and the conversation will be moderated by WATE’s “Good Morning Tennessee” anchor, Tearsa Smith.

Join the conversation via Zoom on Tuesday, June 9 at 4 p.m.