Union Co. Cub Scouts are having fun while helping others

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This group of incredible students are earning their stripes and having fun while doing it!

Union County Cub Scout Park 222 has been in existence for just a couple of months, but they’re giving back to the community and learning what it means to be a scout through and through.

From philanthropy projects and camping, to tye-dying t-shirts and community clean up, their cub master and den leaders said they are character building now to impact and influence the next generation.

Interested in signing a little one up for Cub Scout Pack 222? For more information contact Samantha Shreeves at pack922leaders@gmail.com for more details.

