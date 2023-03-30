KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kianga’s Kitchen and Seoul Brothers are whipping up some tasty dishes at Marble City Market.

If you are interested in trying out some vegan soul food, Kianga’s Kitchen is a great option. The restaurant started out as an African/soul food catering service led by Nkechi Kianga Ajanaku. She was known for her sweet potato cheesecake and her version of southern greens, prepared without any animal products. Ajanaku’s son, Tor Ajanaku, shared her vision to open a vegan restaurant to promote a plant-based diet that is not only healthy but delicious.

Kianga’s Kitchen offers vegan soul food at Marble City Market in downtown Knoxville. (Photo: WATE)

Kianga’s Kitchen specialize in southern-inspired dishes while incorporating herbs and spices from places around the world. The vegan soul food restaurant offers more options to people who live a vegan lifestyle, and for those who are looking for more vegan options near downtown and East Knoxville.

If you are wanting to try Korean food with a unique twist, you will want to eat at Seoul Brothers.

Seoul Brothers serves Korean fusion food. The fusion food includes the dishes you already know and love, with a Korean flavor spin! A few dishes featured on their menu include the OG Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich, Kimchi Fried Rice and Nacho Rinds.

To taste it for yourself, visit Marble City Market Food Hall at 333 W. Depot Avenue. Marble City Market is open 7 days a week from 11 am-9 pm, with Frank & George’s Bar staying open an hour later.

